PESHAWAR - Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) chairman, Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao on Friday held the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership responsible for plunging the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province into a series of crises due to their stubbornness.

He told a public gathering in Tangi, Charsadda, that the PTI leaders dissolved the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assembly for the ego of a person who was unconcerned about the problems of ordinary people. He claimed that the PTI ruled Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for more than nine years but failed to carry out any major development projects in the province.

He claimed that the people had given the PTI a five-year mandate, but that it had betrayed the people by leaving the government. He went on to say that dissolving the assembly was a constitutional provision that could be used in times of crisis but the PTI resigned from the government at a time when the province was facing issues like flour shortage, skyrocketing inflation and lawlessness.

Concerned about the deterioration of law and order in the province, he stated that law enforcement and police personnel were being attacked daily, while citizens were receiving extortion threats. According to him, the number of target killings and other crimes has increased dramatically, leaving the people at mercy of robbers and outlaws.