LAHORE - The Meteorological Department has predicted rain in the western and upper regions of the country including Lahore, and snowfall on the mountains from Saturday to Monday. According to the department, westerly winds would enter the western regions of the country on Saturday, which would remain over the upper regions till Monday. Moderate-toheavy snowfall is expected in Murree from January 28 (night) to January 30, which may lead to road closures and risk of land sliding. During this period, heavy snowfall is likely to disrupt the movement of vehicles. On January 29 and January 30, there is a possibility of thundershowers in Islamabad, Lahore, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh and Jhang.