Share:

Leader of opposition in the National Assembly Raja Riaz’s portfolio at stake after the resignations of 124 PTI lawmakers accepted by Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf.

PTI will get 27 reserved comprising 23 seats for women and 4 minority members after these seats PTI’s number game will be increased to 30 while Raja Riaz has the support of 20 dissident lawmakers.

Sources privy to the matter said that the Election Commission of Pakistan will begin issuing notifications for reserved seats from next week.