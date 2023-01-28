Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan’s senior professional tennis player and champion Rashid Ahmed Malik (of Ali Embroidery Mills) has breezed into the ITF World Masters 55+ singles and doubles final after winning his respective semifinals in New Delhi, India. In the 55+ plus singles semifinals, Malik played tremendously against the top seed Chandra Bhushan of India and outsmarted him by 6-2, 6-0 to book final clash with second seed Paul Varghese of India, who edged out Markku Piirtola of Finland by 7-6, 6-1.

Rashid Malik also made it into the 55+ doubles final, when he, partnering with Imran Ahmed Siddique, defeated the US-Indo pair of Nirmal Kumar Rajan and Paul Varghese by 6-4, 7-5. The Pak duo will now compete against Joakim Berner and Markku Piirtola in the final. Malik told The Nation, “During the 55+ doubles semifinal, I had suffered from groin injury,

but I succeeded in winning the crucial match. I am very hopeful of winning both the finals, if I get recovered from the injury.” Meanwhile in the 65+ doubles semifinals, Pakistani pair of Waqar Nisar and Inam ul Haq went down fighting against top seeds Joakim Berner and Klaus Berner, former Davis Cup players of Finland, 4-6, 2-6. Earlier, they fought well against the Indian duo of Vinayak Gujrathi and Uday Mathur and defeated them by 4-6, 6-3, 10-6,.