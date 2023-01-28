Share:

Rawalpindi - The leaders and activists of religious parties on Friday staged massive protest demonstrations and brought out rallies in various parts of city against desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden. They blocked roads for traffic and urged the government to kick out envoy of Sweden from pakistan. according to details, Tehreek-e-labbaik pakistan (Tlp) leaders and activists took out protest rallies from liaquat Bagh to Faizabad. The protesters were holding TLP flags and placards.

Speaking on the occasion, Tlp amir north punjab pir inayatul Haq Shah Sultanpuri said that Sweden’s global terrorists have desecrated the Holy Quran and hurt the hearts of one and a half billion Muslims. “We strongly condemn it. and want to tell the global terrorists that by desecrating the Quran in this way, you will not remove the love of islam and the Holy Quran from the hearts of Muslims,” he said.

He demanded to terminate all diplomatic and commercial relations with Sweden and respond to them. On the appeal of amir Jamaat-i-islami (Ji) pakistan Siraj-ul-Haq, a day of protest was observed against the desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden. The protests were held at 17 places including Kahota, Gujjar Khan, doultala, Kallar Syedan, Jhata Hatial, adiala Road, Rahmatabad, Taxila and wah Cantt after Friday prayers.