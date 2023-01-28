Share:

Unfortunately, every monsoon season only adds to the misery of commoners in our country. Even in the so-called developed urban areas, overflowing choked nullahs and submerged roads are usual sights. But worse is the physical impairments and loss of precious lives that occur primarily due to electrocution.

According to the State of the Industry (SOI) Report issued by the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA), as many as 880 Fatal incidences have occurred during the last five fiscal years, out of which mostly took place during monsoon seasons. As surprising as it may sound, around 385 fatal electrocution incidents have occurred in just the last couple of years.

While the Regulatory Authority continues to impose hefty fines on these power distribution companies to curb the electrocution cases, such incidents are still rising. Very recently, NEPRA imposed a fine of Rs 28 million on Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) for its gross negligence resulting in 16 fatal accidents from July 2020 to December 2021. The Investigation Committee’s report revealed that 11 out of these total 16 fatalities occurred due to MEPCO’s negligence.

Similarly, Quetta Electric Supply Company (QESCO) was also imposed a fine of Rs 10 million a few months back as the Investigation Committee found the company for 14 deaths out of 15 in its service territory between July 2019 and June 2021. Even the capital’s power distribution company IESCO has lately been imposed a fine of Rs 65 million for the charges of negligence that cost 39 people’s lives between July 2019 and June 2021.

Thankfully, NEPRA organized various learning sessions between KE and other DISCOs so that the former can share its learning with the latter and an overall reduction in public safety incidents can be achieved nationwide. However, since these government-owned distribution companies continue to struggle with their financial stability, making investments to fortify their infrastructure seems unlikely, at least before the upcoming monsoon season.

As our country is experiencing increasingly harsh weather every year due to the effects of climate change, it is evident that a substantial investment in the power distribution system is a must and an absolute necessity to make it safe and reliable for the masses. If these distribution companies fail to take the necessary measures to improve their systems, it is very likely that we will be witnessing an even higher number of such tragedies in future rainfalls.

NASIR AHMED SIDDIQUI,

Lahore.