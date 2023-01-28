Share:

MULTAN - Regional Police Officer (RPO) Multan Dr Moeen Masud formally inaugurated a control room at the DPO office to monitor activities in streets and bazaars of Lodhran city through the CCTV network on Friday.

During a visit to Lodhran, he was given a detailed briefing by DPO Kashif Aslam on the control room and monitoring process to maintain vigilance, said a police spokesperson. The RPO said that the system would help police bring the crime rate down significantly and maintain peace in the area and added that the coordinated CCTV system would help police fight crime effectively. Moeen Masud also inaugurated a new firing range in Lodhran and observed the facility would improve the proficiency and morale of the police, the spokesperson added.

MMWC TO BEGIN CLEANLINESS DRIVE: CEO

Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) has announced an action plan to clean up the city and will start a month’s cleanup on February 1, next month.

MWMC CEO Shakeel Ahmad Bhatti, while talking about the campaign, claimed that it would be the biggest-ever cleaning drive begun in the history of the City of Saints. He expressed his commitment to making Multan a waste-free zone with the best health standard. He said efforts were on to take the cooperation of students, Ulma and NGOs following the vision of a clean and green city. To get success in the mission, MMWC sought the help of PHA, Education, Social Welfare, Awqaf, Rescue 1122 and Forest Department, he maintained. Shakeel Ahmed Bhatti said civil society and the business community would be taken on board in order to have the best results.

According to him, they retained the all-inclusive patronage of the commissioner and deputy commissioner to hold the drive successfully and come up with all expectations of the inhabitants of the city.