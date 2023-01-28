Share:

LAHORE - Security of the city including mosques, Imam Bargahs, shrines, religious places, markets and sensitive installations remained highly tightened on Juma tul Mubarak.

CCPO Lahore, Additional IG Bilal Siddique Kamyana had issued directions to senior police officers including all the divisional SSP and SDPOs to ensure foolproof security arrangements in wake of the present situation.

Senior police officers personally visited different areas of the city including mosques, religious places, markets and business hubs to check the security arrangements. All SPs, SDPOs and related officers reviewed and ensured stringent security arrangements throughout the city. Police officials along with members of the Dolphin Squad and Police Response Unit remained alert.

Police checked all the vehicles, particularly suspicious persons at entry and exit points of the city. Moreover, Bilal Siddique Kamyana directed police force to conduct search and sweep operations around religious places, sensitive installations and important areas of the city.