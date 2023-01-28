Share:

Skill development is the need of the hour. The youth must learn new skills and re-learn what they have been taught to remain updated with modern trends. The corporate sector of 2023 is different from that of 2013. The world has drastically changed during this decade. There was an influx of technology that merged humans with their smartphones and online tools. Then there was the lockdown because of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020. This worldwide event altered our perception of reality. For the first time in modern history, students attended classes from home via online tools and people completed office work using the same tools among others including e-mails, video calls, etc.

This period of isolation made the people rethink their strategy of global connectivity. The youth who were already engaged in pursuing freelance work spent little time and effort to become attuned to this newfound reality. The problem was much greater for the two types of people. First, those who had a habit of performing manual work, especially the senior citizens and those not well-versed in using technology because of language and education barriers. Second, those who never or seldom earned through freelance work. They had to upgrade their skills to become relevant.

The year 2023 will be a different year. People will be trying to make up for the lost time of 2020 and the aftereffects of 2020 that overshadowed 2021. Skills development must be the target for the youth if they need to remain relevant in the market. Among the key skills to learn in 2023 will include adaptability. One needs to remain open to accepting change in whatever form it may come. Creativity and problem-solving are other skills that need to be honed. The pandemic has shown us the importance of working with remote teams. In this regard, pursuing collaboration will be of the essence. Even if there is no one to pat on your back, you need to remain motivated. Self-motivation will play a major role in achieving personal and professional success. Perhaps the most important skills will be communication and time management. People have to use communication skills to express their messages and share information. Time management, however, will be essential for all to complete a maximum number of tasks within a given day.

Perhaps the skill of digital literacy will be overshadowing all other skills. Blending this skill with communication, creativity, and collaboration will provide a person with the key to managing teams and enhancing productivity. These skills will facilitate individuals and groups, teams and organizations, freelancers and entrepreneurs to plan, coordinate, manage and execute ideas.

To cultivate skills one needs to accept that one needs to develop them in the first place. Living in ignorance will make one obsolete. You should learn a skill depending on your interest. If you are creative and like to design, you may learn graphic design. If you are interested in marketing and sales then you may learn lead generation, search engine marketing, and social media marketing. This year your resolution should be to develop a skill set and pursue a freelance career by selling your services to national and international clients.