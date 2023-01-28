Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Senate on Friday unanimously adopted a resolution expressing its deepest shock at the “vicious and vile” act of desecrating the Holy Quran in Sweden and the Netherlands calling upon the government to summon envoys of both the countries to convey them the anger felt by the people in Pakistan and the Muslims of entire world. Before passage of the resolution, the lawmakers taking part in the debate were unanimous in their views that the entire Islamic world should boycott products of both the European countries as such acts were not justified under the guise of freedom of speech.

The resolution proposed by both treasury and opposition benches in the house and moved by Jamaat-e-Islami Senator Mushtaq Ahmed said that the acts of “racists, bigots and extremists” in both the countries have caused dismay among Muslims and civilized humanity. It says that the upper house strongly protests to governments of Sweden and the Netherlands for allowing these extremists and fanatics to stage the burning of Holy Quran in the name of freedom of expression.

The house through the resolution strongly condemned the acts of Islamophobia being hateful, vicious, and highly explosive and contrary to the principles of international laws laid down in several instruments. It impressed upon both the countries to take firm lawful action against those who were involved in this heinous crime.

The resolution asked the government to coordinate among the Members of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to take a unified position on this issue which is central to the core beliefs of all Muslims. “Pakistan should take up this highly important and urgent issue before the upcoming session of the UN Human Rights Council, which is meeting in Geneva next week.” Earlier, the house suspended the rules through a motion moved by Minister for Law Azam Nazeer Tarar to allow members to hold a debate on the recent acts of desecration of the Holy Quran. Former prime minister and PPP Senator Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani taking part in the debate said protests were taking place in different parts of the world over the heinous crime.

He urged that Pakistan and especially its parliament and lawmakers should also lodge their protest at relevant forums and join the Muslim world to condemn such shameful acts. He endorsed the statement of Cairo’s Al Azhar University, which called for boycotting the products of both the countries. “Our parliament should give a strong message by condemning these acts.” Minister for Law Tarar also strongly condemned the acts and assured the house that the matter was being taken up at all appropriate forums including United Nations, OIC and the European Union. Senator Mushtaq speaking on his turn said those who committed the act of desecrating the Holy Quran were terrorists who wanted to push the world towards World War III.

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, taking the floor, held the West responsible for increasing terrorism and extremism and added that such acts evoke a reaction. He said that rising Islamophobia in the western countries was the main cause of extremism in Muslim countries. He urged the western countries to stop Islamophobic incidents saying their double standards on human rights and freedom of expression posed a threat to world peace.

The federal minister said Indian and Israeli were the two states that were involved in sponsoring terrorism against the Muslims and added that US and its allies support both. He went on to say that Israel was involved in sponsoring atrocities against the Palestinian Muslims and deplored that US and British were sponsoring this state.