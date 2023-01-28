Share:

Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Saturday said the current government caused more damages to Pakistan than terrorism, saying they were in power to clear their cases and not to provide relief to poor people.

In a series of tweets, the former interior minister said Pakistani currency had suffered massive blows, adding that the petroleum price would also go up. He said the government would finalise the conditions for revival of IMF loan programme by Feb 10.

Mr Ahmed said the government would prefer to hunger than compromising on national sovereignty, adding: “State institutions and assets are dearer than life”.

Urging the government to share the details of IMF conditions, he said “economic and political terrorists and land grabbers” were looting people. If elections were not held within 90 days there will be chaos in the country, he warned.