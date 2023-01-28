Share:

KARACHI-Sindh Child Helpline 1121 integrated with Pakistan Emergency Helpline (PEHEL 911) for ensuring immediate assistance in cases of abuse and exploitation of children.

According to a statement issued here on Friday, National Telecommunication Corporation has linked Sindh Child Helpline 1121 with the countrywide integrated emergency helpline 911 at the request of Sindh Child Protection Authority and it was fully functional now.

The integrated PEHEL 911 provides emergency services like fire brigade, police, health assistance, disaster recovery, and motorway police etc on a telephone call. It is pertinent to mention that Sindh government had established 1121- a 24/7 helpline for reporting all sorts of abuse and exploitation of children with objectives of putting a check on incidents of rape, child marriages, kidnapping and disappearances and bring the involved parties into the net of law.

Linkage of the child helpline with the integrated national helpline would facilitate getting immediate help from Sindh Child Protection Authority to help children in trouble, the statement added.