ISLAMABAD-Bringing ease and convenience for its customers, Telenor Pakistan has partnered with Bookme.pk to integrate its ticketing portfolio into Telenor Pakistan’s retailer app, Apollo. Bookme.pk’s ticketing portfolio, coupled with Apollo’s vast nationwide retailer network, will enable customers, even those who do not have access to a smart digital device or a computer, to purchase or book tickets with ease. These include purchasing tickets or making bookings for buses, cinemas, hotels, logistics, cricket, car rental, tours, and events. Customers can walk up to Telenor Pakistan’s Apollo retailer and book a ticket without hassle.

Umair Mohsin, Chief Marketing Officer, Telenor Pakistan, said, “Telenor Pakistan has always been keen on its commitment towards ensuring that we digitise the value chain and continue to innovate in our distribution model. I can proudly say that we’re harnessing an increasingly digital economy to reimagine access to services and products. We will continue working towards building an inclusive society via our retail distribution platform Apollo and partnership with Bookme.pk is a key pillar to our strategy where we are able to now give assisted purchase of non-telco services offered by Bookme.pk to our consumers.”

Faizan Aslam, Chief Executive Officer, Bookme.pk, said, “This is a game-changer for both the companies. It will help us in our mission to bring the convenience of digital bookings to those who were previously left out due to a lack of access to smartphones or digital payments. We are determined to empower these communities by offering them a wide range of travel options at discounted prices and eliminating the uncertainty of securing a seat or paying the right price for their next trip.”

Apollo is a digital distribution retail application that empowers retailers and retail businesses to sell services to more customers. Fortified and supported by Telenor’s distribution spine, Apollo has evolved into a comprehensive ecosystem by serving as a one-stop digital solution for retailers across Pakistan. Retailers can seamlessly sell telco services such as easyload, financial services, and bundle subscriptions, as well as non-telco services like tickets, game vouchers using the Apollo app. Apollo users can already benefit from Digikhata and Befiler, which are already a part of the Apollo platform.

Apollo users can look forward to gaming vouchers, inventory fulfilment, ride-hailing, and insurance soon.

Telenor Pakistan continues to seek and form strategic alliances to pave the way for a more digitally enabled tomorrow. The partnership between Telenor Pakistan and Bookme.pk is another successful chapter in its deliverance of innovative solutions that bring convenience to customers all over Pakistan.