Share:

QUETTA - Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Abdul Quddus Bizenjo said on Friday that the cowardly acts of terror by the miscreants can not deter the resolve of the security forces.

He said this while reiterating the government’s resolve against the miscreants creating law and order and offering condolences to the family of the martyr in the terrorist attack on Levies post in Kachhi district.

The CM expressed grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of a Levies official in an attack on the post of the law enforcement agencies. “The morale of the forces is high, and the determination is strong,” he said, adding that the terrorists will be taken to task. The CM also prayed to the Almighty for the elevation of the rank of martyr and courage to the bereaved to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.

FARAH EXPRESSES SORROW ON MARTRYDOM OF LEVY MAN IN KACHHI

Balochistan government Spokesperson Farah Azeem Shah on Friday strongly condemned the terror attack on Levies post in Kachhi district. She expressed deep grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of the Levies personnel in the attack, saying that such cowardly attack would not weaken the morale of the force.

She said that the enemies of the state would not be allowed to succeed in their nefarious designs. Farah also prayed for the departed souls’ eternal peace and courage to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with patience.

JAMALI FLAYS ATTACK ON LEVIS POST IN KACHHI

Acting Governor Balochistan Mir Jan Mohammad Jamali on Friday condemned the terror attack on Levies post in Kachhi district. Expressing grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of the Levies’ personnel in the attack, he said that the Levies personnel are the protectors of the people. The acting governor urged law enforcement agencies to take concrete measures against those who spread fear and terror in the society.

“Elements involved in the gruesome attack shall be brought to justice at earliest,” he said. The acting governor, in his message to the family of the martyred Levies officials said we share your grief. He also prayed for the eternal peace of the departed souls and courage to the bereaved family members.