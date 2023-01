Share:

Antananarivo - The death toll from a tropical storm that lashed parts of northeastern Madagascar last week has climbed to 18, the government’s risk and disaster management office announced Friday. Another 19 people are missing after the storm flooded several districts and cut roads linking them to the capital Antananarivo. An updated tally sent to AFP by Faly Aritiana Fabien, a senior official at Madagascar’s National Risk Management Office.