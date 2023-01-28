Share:

The mysterious deaths of 19 people—16 of them children—in the Muachh Got district of Karachi over the past two weeks were extremely troubling, especially since investigators were initially finding it difficult to pinpoint the cause of these deaths. However, the revelation of health experts on Thursday that these deaths might be a result of toxic gases emitted from illegal factories in the area, now makes this a case for criminal charges against those responsible.

There are a whole host of illegal factories being run in the area of various products—the problem with unlicensed production is that there is no oversight on what is being used or quality control of the end product either. This is exactly why checks and balances on production are in place to ensure that nothing harmful or unsafe is being used or produced.

Families in the area have lost up to three children due to this lapse in clamping down on illegal production. There are reports that factories have been sealed when found to be burning or using harmful substances, but there is no indication of whether arrests were made or how those involved would be prosecuted according to the law.

Even if we ignore this instance, there is an urgent need to curb any use and emission of harmful substances because, on the macro level, this is something that is already having dire consequences on natural ecosystems and the environment. Law enforcement authorities should treat crimes of this nature with more seriousness, especially if they are directly linked to the death of 19 people in two weeks.

It is hoped that the provincial government takes some action on this immediately. Industrial zones must be monitored closely for emission levels and the types of materials going into production: beyond the environment, as this incident has made clear, this is also very much a health issue.