KHYBER - Landi Kotal tribesmen pledged to defend their religion and the holy Quran with their blood during a protest against the desecration of the Holy Book Quran in Stockholm, Sweden held on Friday at Bacha Khan Square main Bazaar.

Protesters in Sweden burned copies of the holy Quran last week during a demonstration organised by Rasmus Paludan, leader of the Danish far-right political party hard line. The move sparked riots not only in Sweden but around the world among Muslims.

People from all walks of life took part in the protest rally, which began at Bacha Chowk, Landi Kotal Bazaar, with placards bearing slogans condemning the blasphemous act.

Responding to the enraged mob Qari Naushad, Qari Iftikhar, Syed Sadeeq Banuri, Kaleemullah, and others strongly condemned such practices, emphasising the importance of respecting religious symbols and sanctity.

“We are competent and will take all necessary steps to maintain respect and honour for the holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) and the holy Quran,” they stated. Protesters urged Muslim countries to respond more forcefully to the blasphemy incident and to suspend diplomatic relations with Sweden.

Protesters marched in front of the Landi Kotal press club, chanting anti-Sweden slogans, and dispersed peacefully after offering prayers for the Muslim world’s solidarity.