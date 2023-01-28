Share:

PESHAWAR - The Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) has ramped up efforts to strengthen bilateral trade and economic ties between Pakistan and the Republic of Türkiye.

“Joint initiatives would be taken to explore new avenues and potential sectors for trade promotion in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Türkiye,” said Shahid Hussain, Senior Vice President SCCI, during a visit to the Chamber House by Türkiye’s Commercial Counsellor in Pakistan, Nurettin Demir, according to a press release issued here on Friday.

The meeting was attended by SCCI Vice President Ejaz Afridi, Secretary Commercial Affairs Embassy of Türkiye in Pakistan Engr Abdul Baseer, traders, importers and exporters, industrialists and members of the SCCI’s executive committee.

According to Shahid Hussain, the prospects for increasing bilateral trade between Pakistan and Türkiye are very promising. However, he stated that the trade volume between Pakistan and Türkiye is low due to a lack of information about each other’s potential. Pakistan-Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is a better trade route for Turkish investors to export to Central Asian countries via Afghanistan, he added.

Turkish Diplomat Nurettin Demir noted that the Republic of Türkiye has risen again after standing firm against economic turmoil and other depressing issues in the past. He urged the development of a joint roadmap to reorient Türkiye-Pakistan bilateral economic and trade relations, emphasising the importance of exploring new avenues of investment and cooperation between the two countries.

According to the diplomat, a Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) has been signed between Türkiye and Pakistan and is expected to be approved by Türkiye’s Parliament next month. The envoy announced a review meeting next month to explore both countries’