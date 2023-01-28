Share:

QUETTA - At least two persons died and two others sustained injuries in a road mishap near Baironk Cross area of Turbat on Friday.

According to police sources, the victims were on their way to Baironk for a picnic in a vehicle when it overturned on National Highway due to overspeeding.

As a result, two people died on the spot while two received injuries. The bodies and the injured were rushed to nearby hospital.

The bodies were identified as Noor Muhammad and Aurank Phat. The bodies of the deceased were handed over to the heirs after the completion of medical legal formalities. police have registered the case.