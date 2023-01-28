Share:

ISLAMABAD - The past management of the Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) had awarded contracts to ghost companies, which is a clear violation of rules and regulations.

According to official sources at Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC), these companies were not even registered at the time of bidding but they were awarded the contracts in violation of rules. They said that scams of millions of rupees are under inquiry against the former management for giving such contracts to these companies.

They said that the past management of PMC was also involved in many other irregularities like the PMC handed over the task of inspections of medical and dental colleges to another public sector organization while a detailed procedure was adopted by any institution seeking recognition with PMDC. As a regulator, the PMDC used to monitor, inspect and regulate all the medical and dental colleges, they added.