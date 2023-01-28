Share:

LAHORE - The Winter Sports Festival 2023, being organised under the auspices of Sports Board Punjab (SBP), got underway with a colourful opening ceremony at Nishtar Park Sports Complex Gymnasium Hall on Friday. Secretary Sports Punjab Musarrat Jabeen and DG Sports Punjab Tariq Qureshi unveiled the trophy. As many as 300 male and female top athletes, who won medals in the 73rd Punjab Games are participating in six games – athletics, badminton, boxing, football, judo and table tennis – during the 3-day Winter Sports Festival. Director Admin Syed Umair Hassan, Additional Secretary Sports Noorul Ain Fatima, Deputy Secretary Planning Marhaba Naimat, Director Sports Chand Perveen, Deputy Director Tariq Wattoo, Hafeez Bhatti, Zahoor Ahmed, Shaista Qaiser and Zareena Waqar and all DSOs were also present at the grand inaugural ceremony. All the participants stood in respect of the National Anthem in the opening ceremony. Young artists and performers also presented attractive tambora and sufi performances and received huge appreciation from sports enthusiasts present at the venue. Badminton star Waseem Shaheen took oath from all the contingents on this occasion.