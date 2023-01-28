Share:

LAHORE/ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan Friday alleged that following the two failed assassination attempts on his life, a third plot had been hatched to kill him by the terrorists funded by the PPP leader Asif Ali Zardari. “Asif Ali Zardari is among four people from an agency who orchestrated a plan behind closed doors to assassinate me”, he alleged in a televised address to the party workers from his Zaman Park residence here.

The PTI chairman said that Zardari paid money, amassed through massive corruption in Sindh, to a terrorist organisation to kill him. He further stated that after the failure of the plan-A and plan-B, now, there was a Plan-C and Zardari was behind this plan. The PTI Chairman said that if anything happened to him, the four including Zardari would be responsible for it. He said he had already been informed about the conspiracy which was hatched by the four to assassinate him. Imran Khan said that he had recorded his video statement in which he revealed their names who ran the entire campaign against him.

“They almost succeeded, but Allah saved me,” he added. The PTI chairman went on to say that irrespective of whatever was planned against him, he would be back in the streets as soon as he recovered from the injuries. “I am revealing these names as my nation should know who were behind these attacks so they cannot enjoy their lives after they have done this and so that the nation never forgives them,” he maintained. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan fired a salvo at the imported government for what he called descending the country into quagmire and rising fascist tendencies. He said the country was at crossroad and the nation was looking towards the judiciary. Talking about Wazirabad attack, Khan said that he already knew about the bid to assassinate him and he divulged names of all those who conspired against him.

“They backtracked from their attempt and went for a Plan B – in which they tried to kill me in the name of religious extremism,” he said, adding that that plan also failed. He further said: “They think that the only way to get me out of the way is actually to eliminate me”. He believed that efforts were underway to save those ‘four people’, which was evident from the reformation of the JIT to probe the attack on his life and all records were sealed. Coming down hard on the government for treating his party leaders as traitors, Imran Khan said that the ‘fascist governments’ were their worst enemies, and were treating them as traitors rather than political opponents. He regretted that PTI leaders Fawad Chaudhary and Azam Swati had been subjected to treatment which was usually reserved for hardened criminals and traitors. “Such a treatment was being meted out to those who are raising their voice against the cabal of crooks imposed on the country through conspiracy,” he said. He revealed that almost 70 FIRs have been lodged against him as if he was some traitor.

“I never thought that these kinds of strategies and tactics would be used against us, as we are being treated like terrorists,” added. Lashing out at the government for putting the country into the worst economic crisis, he predicted hyperinflation and insurmountable economic challenges in days to come. “During the past three days, the local unit plummeted by Rs33 against the US dollar,” he said.

“The rupee fell by Rs84 during the last nine months,” he added. “The salaried class will be the most affected by this depreciation. Inflation will reach 40 per cent” Imran went on to say that the country’s foreign currency reserves have reached a record low. “Foreign currency reserves sank to $3.6 billion, which was $16.4 billion when no confidence motion was tabled against the PTI government. Khan said that he has now become aware of what sort of a genius Shehbaz Sharif and Ishaq Dar is. He noted that Pakistan’s national security too could be compromised as the country’s economy falters while raising taxes to astronomical levels in a bid to stabilize the economy.

“Those who will bail Pakistan out of this condition, remember that they will ask for a price. IMF has asked Egypt and Sri Lanka to cut their armies by half and it can ask us to do the same,” he stated. Imran Khan further claimed that the Consumer Price Index was 12 per cent when he left and could rise to an unprecedented 35 per cent.

The Sensitive Price Index was 16percent , but now it would reach up to 50 percent. He said the services industry performed well after 17 years under the PTI regime and that they managed to create 5 million jobs, but every single industry was being hit hard today due to the misaligned policies of these thieves who seized the power just to quash their corruption cases. He said that Pakistan was growing at about 6 per cent during PTI’s fourth year in power despite the coronavirus pandemic which was proven in the next economic survey of Pakistan.

He predicted that Pakistan’s growth would be negative this year. Imran Khan said that he was cognizant of the situation that was the reason he had sent Shaukat Tarin to try to convince the establishment to play their role to foil the conspiracy but did not succeed. He stated that these thieves were brought into power who ruined the well-performing economy. Imran Khan said that Zardari and Sharif families had nothing to do with the country’s interests, as they stashed their looted wealth abroad and had no stake in the country.

That was the reason, he said that these crooks would make a policy just to secure their own interest rather to ease the woes of the public. The PTI Chairman urged the nation to break the fear of idols to make Pakistan an independent state in true sense. Imran Khan reiterated that he would fight this system till his last breath and last ball. “Pakistan’s institutions are heading towards a complete disaster. Look at NAB, Parliament and FIA,” he added. “On one hand inflation is on the rise, and on the other people are getting unemployed. Instead of tackling the situation democratically, they’re creating fear.

When Raja Riaz is the opposition leader, what remains the importance of parliament?” he remarked. Imran Khan said that the imported government was trying its best not to hold elections. However, he added that if they did not hold elections, Article 6 would be applied to those who did not hold elections within 90 days. “These cable of thieves do not care about democracy and the constitution,” he added. Lashing out at the caretaker setup in Punjab, he said that PTI’s worst opponents have been appointed at important positions.

“The entire nation is looking towards the judiciary today. The caretaker government is disrespecting democracy. I ask the judiciary to protect our fundamental rights,” he added. Meanwhile, the Islamabad police on Friday removed its all security personnel deployed at Bani Gala House, the residence of former premier Imran Khan, in Islamabad, sources have informed.

The squad of 170 cops, under the supervision of a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), was guarding the residence of PTI Chief Imran Khan, they said. All the cops were imparting their duties in three shifts, they said adding that the police security was pulled out following the directives of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad. Likewise, the Interior Ministry also withdrawn the security squads of Frontier Constabulary (FC) and KP Police from the residence of Imran Khan, they added.

A spokesman of Islamabad police told media that the Bani Gala House is the private residence of former prime minister Imran Khan in the federal capital where he has not been staying for the last many months. “The cops of Islamabad Capital Police and of other provinces cannot be deputed at Bani Gala House in the absence of Imran Khan,” he clarified.