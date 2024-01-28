1st Alumni festival of Arts council of Pakistan Karachi kicked off with full swing

KARACHI - The “First Alumni Festival 2024” organized by the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi, kicked off in Karachi. Renowned scholar and humorist Anwar Maqsood, and the provincial Minister of Information, Minority Affairs, Social Protection, and President Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Muhammad Ahmed Shah. Shah inaugurated the festival on Saturday.

Addressing the gathering during the opening ceremony, Anwar Maqsood praised Ahmed Shah for his dedicated work towards the promotion of art and culture. He acknowledged the excep­tional work done by the participating students and urged them not to rush into selling their work, advising them to accumulate experience over time. He encouraged students to continue their efforts, emphasizing that the destination of their journey is unknown, and they should focus on refining their craft.