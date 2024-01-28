Sunday, January 28, 2024
20 female students of seminary fall sick after consuming poisonous food

Our Staff Reporter
January 28, 2024
Regional, Rawalpindi, Newspaper

RAWALPINDI   -   As many as 20 female students of a local seminary in Dhoke Mustaqeem were rushed to hospital after they fell sick by eating poisonous edibles in after­noon, informed sources on Saturday. The sick semi­nary students were shifted to District Headquarters Hospital for medical treatment. 

According to sources, as many as 20 female stu­dents fell ill after eating Samosa and Pakora from nearby shop and they had been shifted to the hospi­tal where their condition was stable. 

They said that the rescue received call from the area about the sickness of female students of the local madrassah and after getting initial informa­tion, it was found that girls bought samosas and pakoras from nearby bazaar and fell ill after con­suming the food. The local police had started prob­ing the matter after getting the samples of food for laboratory test, they said.

