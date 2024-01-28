Sunday, January 28, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

8 shops sealed over illegal commercial use

Our Staff Reporter
January 28, 2024
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

FAISALABAD  -  The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) sealed eight shops on Satiana Road over their commercial use without approval. Director General FDA Muhammad Asif Chaudhry, in a statement here on Saturday, said the use of residential plots for commercial purposes was a violation of the law. Therefore, the FDA team sealed shops situ­ated at Satiana Road near Kut­chi Abadi Fire Brigade as these shops were constructed illegally on residential plots without ap­proval and without payment of commercialization fee. 

He also warned shop owners to get their plots commercial­ized before starting any com­mercial activities there. Oth­erwise, strict action would be taken against them.

ELDERLY MAN KILLED IN ROAD ACCIDENT

An elderly man was killed in a road accident here on Saturday. According to Rescue 1122, one Saleem Hussain of Kot Momin Sargodha was going alongside Jhang Road when a speeding rickshaw hit him. As a result, he sustained serious head injury and died on the spot. A rescue team reached the spot and shift­ed the body to mortuary.

Nawaz Sharif unveils PML-N’s development-oriented manifesto

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1706340830.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024