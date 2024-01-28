8 shops sealed over illegal commercial use

FAISALABAD - The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) sealed eight shops on Satiana Road over their commercial use without approval. Director General FDA Muhammad Asif Chaudhry, in a statement here on Saturday, said the use of residential plots for commercial purposes was a violation of the law. Therefore, the FDA team sealed shops situ­ated at Satiana Road near Kut­chi Abadi Fire Brigade as these shops were constructed illegally on residential plots without ap­proval and without payment of commercialization fee.

He also warned shop owners to get their plots commercial­ized before starting any com­mercial activities there. Oth­erwise, strict action would be taken against them.

ELDERLY MAN KILLED IN ROAD ACCIDENT

An elderly man was killed in a road accident here on Saturday. According to Rescue 1122, one Saleem Hussain of Kot Momin Sargodha was going alongside Jhang Road when a speeding rickshaw hit him. As a result, he sustained serious head injury and died on the spot. A rescue team reached the spot and shift­ed the body to mortuary.