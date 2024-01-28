Sunday, January 28, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

9th Mega Leather Show at Expo Centre attracting huge number of visitors

PR
January 28, 2024
Business, Newspaper

LAHORE  -  The 9th Mega Leather 2024 show that commenced at the Expo Centre has been a huge success as it is attracting a large number of visitors from the in­dustry and general public.

Scheduled to culminate on the 28th of January, the event gathered luminaries such as Mansoor Ehsan Sheikh, Chair­man of the Pakistan Footwear Manufacturers Association, Muhammad Mehr Ali, Chair­man of Pakistan Tanners As­sociation, Mr Liusuilong, the distinguished chairman of the Gaundang Footwear Associa­tion. The event witnessed the convergence of industry lead­ers, symbolizing unity and col­laboration within the leather sector. Their shared vision for innovation and sustainability resonated through the halls of the Expo Centre as they offi­cially declared the event open. As patrons and participants gathered, an atmosphere of anticipation and excitement enveloped the venue.

Also, Pakistan Footwear Manufacturers Association has announced to hold the First Pakistan Footwear and Materi­al Show on April 11-13, 2025. The Mega Leather show serves as a vital platform for net­working, knowledge exchange, and the showcasing of cutting-edge products and technolo­gies. Against the backdrop of evolving global trends, this gathering of industry titans is poised to propel the leath­er sector forward, fostering growth, and paving the way for a future where excellence and ingenuity reign supreme. The Expo Centre Lahore has been transformed into a hub of knowledge exchange and col­laboration, fostering a climate of growth and progress within the vibrant and dynamic leath­er community.

Nawaz Sharif unveils PML-N’s development-oriented manifesto

This premier exhibition promises to be a confluence of industry leaders, footwear manufacturers, chemical sup­pliers, machinery experts, and top-quality gloves and gar­ments producers. With partic­ipants from various segments of the leather sector, the event is poised to be the largest of its kind in the country.

Distinguished guests from business and trade depart­ments, policy makers, and representatives from the Min­istry of Finance, Trade, Invest­ment, and the Trade Develop­ment Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) will grace the occa­sion. The Mega Leather Show 2024 aims to bring together manufacturers and decision-makers under one roof, creat­ing an ideal platform for net­working and collaboration.

The event will facilitate a unique opportunity for shoes manufacturers, importers, exporters, processors, and other allied industry leaders to interact with the titans of the shoes making industry. With a focus on fostering dia­logue and collaboration, the exhibition seeks to drive in­novation, showcase the latest trends, and propel the leather industry forward.

Rain in parts of country most likely today: PMD

Tags:

PR

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1706340830.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024