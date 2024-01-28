9th Mega Leather Show at Expo Centre attracting huge number of visitors

LAHORE - The 9th Mega Leather 2024 show that commenced at the Expo Centre has been a huge success as it is attracting a large number of visitors from the industry and general public.
Scheduled to culminate on the 28th of January, the event gathered luminaries such as Mansoor Ehsan Sheikh, Chairman of the Pakistan Footwear Manufacturers Association, Muhammad Mehr Ali, Chairman of Pakistan Tanners Association, Mr Liusuilong, the distinguished chairman of the Gaundang Footwear Association. The event witnessed the convergence of industry leaders, symbolizing unity and collaboration within the leather sector. Their shared vision for innovation and sustainability resonated through the halls of the Expo Centre as they officially declared the event open. As patrons and participants gathered, an atmosphere of anticipation and excitement enveloped the venue.
Also, Pakistan Footwear Manufacturers Association has announced to hold the First Pakistan Footwear and Material Show on April 11-13, 2025. The Mega Leather show serves as a vital platform for networking, knowledge exchange, and the showcasing of cutting-edge products and technologies. Against the backdrop of evolving global trends, this gathering of industry titans is poised to propel the leather sector forward, fostering growth, and paving the way for a future where excellence and ingenuity reign supreme. The Expo Centre Lahore has been transformed into a hub of knowledge exchange and collaboration, fostering a climate of growth and progress within the vibrant and dynamic leather community.
This premier exhibition promises to be a confluence of industry leaders, footwear manufacturers, chemical suppliers, machinery experts, and top-quality gloves and garments producers. With participants from various segments of the leather sector, the event is poised to be the largest of its kind in the country.
Distinguished guests from business and trade departments, policy makers, and representatives from the Ministry of Finance, Trade, Investment, and the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) will grace the occasion. The Mega Leather Show 2024 aims to bring together manufacturers and decision-makers under one roof, creating an ideal platform for networking and collaboration.
The event will facilitate a unique opportunity for shoes manufacturers, importers, exporters, processors, and other allied industry leaders to interact with the titans of the shoes making industry. With a focus on fostering dialogue and collaboration, the exhibition seeks to drive innovation, showcase the latest trends, and propel the leather industry forward.