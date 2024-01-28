Abbottabad voters face challenges amid political momentum

ABBOTTABAD - As political activities gain momentum in district Abbottabad, voters remain engaged despite facing persistent challenges that raise questions for political parties and candidates.

District Abbottabad comprises two National Assembly constituencies, NA 16 and NA 17, alongside four Provincial Assembly constituencies: PK 42, PK 43, PK 44, and PK 45, with a population of 1,419,072 people.

However, despite its substantial population, Abbottabad still lacks basic amenities such as roads, water, electricity, schools, and sui gas. In the electoral battle of NA-16 Abbottabad-1, 554,446 registered voters exercised their right to vote, comprising 293,564 males and 260,862 females from NA-17 Abbottabad-II. NA- 17 has 398,195 registered voters, including 207,828 males and 190,367 females, who will take part in voting.

A total of 786 polling stations have been established in district Abbottabad, with 124 polling stations for male voters, 124 for female voters, and 538 serving as combined polling stations.

According to the final lists of the regional election commission office in Abbottabad, 14 candidates are contending in Abbottabad constituency NA-16, while 11 candidates are participating from NA-17.