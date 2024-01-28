Sunday, January 28, 2024
Ahtesham, Omer, Aimen enter Memorial Punjab Tennis finals

Staff Reporter
January 28, 2024
Sports, Newspaper

LAHORE   -   The 2nd Chaudhary Nazir Ahmed Memorial Punjab Junior Tennis Championship 2024 finals will take place here today (Sunday). Ahtesham Humayun, student of Crescent Model School, and being sponsored by SNGPL & ACE, reached the boys U18 and U16 singles finals. Aimen Rehan also reached the U10 final after down­ing top ranked player in the semifinals. Omer Jawad reached in final of U16 and U14. Ibra­him Gill and Uzair Rana also reached the U12 fi­nal. The prize distribu­tion ceremony will be held today (Sunday) at Channa Tennis Coach­ing Centre. Imran Nazir is tournament director, Shehla Rehan tourna­ment coordinator and Khurram Nazir is tour­nament organizer. In boys U18 semifinals, Ahtesham Humayun beat Shaheer Khan 6-0 while Junaid Khan beat Abubakar Khalil 6-4. In boys U16 semis, Ahtesham Humayun beat Syed Mahad 6-1 while Omer Jawad beat Ibrahim Sufi 6-0. In boys U14 semis, Omer Jawad beat Syed Mahad while Ahmad Khuda Bakhsh beat Bismel Zia 7-6. In boys U12 semis, Ibra­him Hussain Gill beat M Muaz 7-5 and Mustafa Uzair Rana beat Ayan Shahbaz 6-0. In boys/ girls U10, Aimen Rehan beat Khadija Khalid 6-3 while Aynan Shahbaz beat Ibrahim Hussain Gill 6-3. 

Staff Reporter

