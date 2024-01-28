Ahtesham, Omer, Aimen enter Memorial Punjab Tennis finals

LAHORE - The 2nd Chaudhary Nazir Ahmed Memorial Punjab Junior Tennis Championship 2024 finals will take place here today (Sunday). Ahtesham Humayun, student of Crescent Model School, and being sponsored by SNGPL & ACE, reached the boys U18 and U16 singles finals. Aimen Rehan also reached the U10 final after downing top ranked player in the semifinals. Omer Jawad reached in final of U16 and U14. Ibrahim Gill and Uzair Rana also reached the U12 final. The prize distribution ceremony will be held today (Sunday) at Channa Tennis Coaching Centre. Imran Nazir is tournament director, Shehla Rehan tournament coordinator and Khurram Nazir is tournament organizer. In boys U18 semifinals, Ahtesham Humayun beat Shaheer Khan 6-0 while Junaid Khan beat Abubakar Khalil 6-4. In boys U16 semis, Ahtesham Humayun beat Syed Mahad 6-1 while Omer Jawad beat Ibrahim Sufi 6-0. In boys U14 semis, Omer Jawad beat Syed Mahad while Ahmad Khuda Bakhsh beat Bismel Zia 7-6. In boys U12 semis, Ibrahim Hussain Gill beat M Muaz 7-5 and Mustafa Uzair Rana beat Ayan Shahbaz 6-0. In boys/ girls U10, Aimen Rehan beat Khadija Khalid 6-3 while Aynan Shahbaz beat Ibrahim Hussain Gill 6-3.