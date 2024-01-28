Arambagh Club dominates 7th Commissioner Cup Basketball Tournament

LAHORE - Arambagh Club secured two victories in a single day in the 7th Commissioner Cup Girls and Boys Basketball Tournament 2024 at the International Abdul Nasir Basketball Court in Arambagh, Karachi.
In the day’s opening game, Arambagh Club defeated Ronning Club with a score of 57-40. Hassan Ali was a standout player for Arambagh, netting 26 points, which included four impressive three-pointers while Zainullah contributed 18 points, also nailing four three-pointers and Henry Michael added 12 points to their tally. On the Ronning Club side, Mutahir Abbas led with 15 points, followed by Khizr Al Rahman with 12 and Moaz Zuberi with 10.
The second match of the day saw PATARS 2100 Club overcoming Nishtar Club by 59-47. Anas Usman led the victors with 17 points, supported by Haris Khan with 11 points and Rana Athar with 8. For Nishtar Club, Andre Turner scored 12 points, Ghazanfar Ali contributed 10, and Talha Amjad added 9. In the third match of the day, Arambagh Club continued their winning streak by defeating Bahria Club 60- 46. Hassan Ali again shone with 24 points, including five three-pointers while Henry Michael scored 18 points and Mustafa Khan 15. On the Bahria Club side, Moeez Atiq scored 16 points, Faizan Khan 10, and Usman Jadoon 12.
Before the matches commenced, the players had the honor of being introduced to Traffic Police DSP Legal Muhammad Tufail. Other notables present there were KBBA President Ghulam Muhammad Khan, Secretary Tariq Hussain, Treasurer Haji Ashraf Yahya, among others. The matches were officiated by referees Zahid Malik, Aamir Sharif, and Nazakat Khan, while technical officials Zaima Khatun, Michael Turner, Rajkumar Lakhwani, and Naeem Ahmed ensured smooth proceedings.