Arambagh Club dominates 7th Commissioner Cup Basketball Tournament

LAHORE - Arambagh Club secured two victo­ries in a single day in the 7th Com­missioner Cup Girls and Boys Bas­ketball Tournament 2024 at the International Abdul Nasir Basket­ball Court in Arambagh, Karachi.

In the day’s opening game, Ar­ambagh Club defeated Ronning Club with a score of 57-40. Hassan Ali was a standout player for Ar­ambagh, netting 26 points, which included four impressive three-pointers while Zainullah contrib­uted 18 points, also nailing four three-pointers and Henry Michael added 12 points to their tally. On the Ronning Club side, Mutahir Abbas led with 15 points, followed by Khizr Al Rahman with 12 and Moaz Zuberi with 10.

The second match of the day saw PATARS 2100 Club overcom­ing Nishtar Club by 59-47. Anas Us­man led the victors with 17 points, supported by Ha­ris Khan with 11 points and Rana Athar with 8. For Nishtar Club, An­dre Turner scored 12 points, Ghaza­nfar Ali contrib­uted 10, and Talha Amjad added 9. In the third match of the day, Aram­bagh Club continued their winning streak by defeating Bahria Club 60- 46. Hassan Ali again shone with 24 points, including five three-point­ers while Henry Michael scored 18 points and Mustafa Khan 15. On the Bahria Club side, Moeez Atiq scored 16 points, Faizan Khan 10, and Usman Jadoon 12.

Before the matches commenced, the players had the honor of be­ing introduced to Traffic Police DSP Legal Muhammad Tufail. Other notables present there were KBBA President Ghulam Muham­mad Khan, Secretary Tariq Hus­sain, Treasurer Haji Ashraf Yahya, among others. The matches were officiated by referees Zahid Malik, Aamir Sharif, and Nazakat Khan, while technical officials Zaima Khatun, Michael Turner, Rajkumar Lakhwani, and Naeem Ahmed en­sured smooth proceedings.