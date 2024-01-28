Balochistan’s Apex body reviews measures to hold peaceful polls

QUETTA - The Balochistan Apex Committee, in its 15th meeting, Saturday reviewed the measures for holding peaceful General Elections in the province. The Chief Minister of Balochistan Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki chaired the meeting while Commander-XII Corps Lieutenant General Rahat Nas­eem Ahmad Khan, Caretaker Minis­ter for Home and Tribal Affairs Mir Zubair Khan Jamali, Chief Secretary Balochistan Shakeel Qadir Khan, Ad­ditional Chief Secretary Home Zahid Saleem along with other high officials were participated in the meeting.

Chief Minister Ali Mardan said that the personnel of Pakistan Army and FC Balochistan will also be pres­ent to support the police and lev­ies force to restore peace at sensi­tive places during the elections. He said the government would deliver electoral materials to polling sta­tions in 28 districts of the province through road and the electoral ma­terial would be supplied through he­licopter in 8 far-flung districts. The caretaker chief minister said that it was also decided in the meeting to call the line departments and retired security officers for security needs at normal polling stations in order to ensure deployment of security as required as short-term personnel services will also be procured for elections under the Police Act.