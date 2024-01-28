Sunday, January 28, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Balochistan’s Apex body reviews measures to hold peaceful polls

APP
January 28, 2024
Regional, Gwader, Quetta, Newspaper

QUETTA  -   The Balochistan Apex Committee, in its 15th meeting, Saturday reviewed the measures for holding peaceful General Elections in the province. The Chief Minister of Balochistan Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki chaired the meeting while Commander-XII Corps Lieutenant General Rahat Nas­eem Ahmad Khan, Caretaker Minis­ter for Home and Tribal Affairs Mir Zubair Khan Jamali, Chief Secretary Balochistan Shakeel Qadir Khan, Ad­ditional Chief Secretary Home Zahid Saleem along with other high officials were participated in the meeting.

Chief Minister Ali Mardan said that the personnel of Pakistan Army and FC Balochistan will also be pres­ent to support the police and lev­ies force to restore peace at sensi­tive places during the elections. He said the government would deliver electoral materials to polling sta­tions in 28 districts of the province through road and the electoral ma­terial would be supplied through he­licopter in 8 far-flung districts. The caretaker chief minister said that it was also decided in the meeting to call the line departments and retired security officers for security needs at normal polling stations in order to ensure deployment of security as required as short-term personnel services will also be procured for elections under the Police Act.

Security Council to meet after UN top court’s Gaza ruling

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1706340830.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024