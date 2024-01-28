Bangladesh beat Pakistan Women U19 by 36 runs

COX’S BAZAR - Bangladesh Women U19 beat Pakistan Women U19 by 36 runs in the third match of the Women’s U19 Tri-Nation T20 Series, at the Sheikh Kamal International Cricket Stadium on Saturday. This marked Pakistan’s initial loss in the series, following the abandonment of their opener against Sri Lanka on January 25 due to rain. Batting first, Bangladesh scored 136-4 in 20 overs with Sumaiya Akhter scoring 32 and Arbin Tani 31. For Pakistan, Anosha Nasir grabbed 2-22. In reply, Pakistan Women U19 could score 100- 7 in 20 overs. Eyman Fatima struck 39 and Samiya Afsar 25. For Bangladesh, Afia Asima bagged 2-12. Rabeya Khan of Bangladesh Women U19 was named player of the match. The Mahnoor Aftab-led side will now face Sri Lanka Women U19 in their next match, to be played