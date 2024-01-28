Bangladesh beat Pakistan Women U19 by 36 runs

Sunday, January 28, 2024
G M Shah
January 28, 2024
COX’S BAZAR   -   Bangladesh Women U19 beat Paki­stan Women U19 by 36 runs in the third match of the Women’s U19 Tri-Nation T20 Series, at the Sheikh Kamal International Cricket Stadium on Saturday. This marked Pakistan’s initial loss in the series, follow­ing the abandonment of their opener against Sri Lanka on January 25 due to rain. Batting first, Bangladesh scored 136-4 in 20 overs with Sumaiya Akhter scoring 32 and Arbin Tani 31. For Pakistan, Anosha Nasir grabbed 2-22. In reply, Pakistan Women U19 could score 100- 7 in 20 overs. Eyman Fatima struck 39 and Samiya Afsar 25. For Bangladesh, Afia Asima bagged 2-12. Rabeya Khan of Bangladesh Women U19 was named player of the match. The Mahnoor Aftab-led side will now face Sri Lanka Women U19 in their next match, to be played

G M Shah

The writer is a scriptwriter, lyricist, singer and orator.

