Bilawal accuses PML-N, PTI of fostering politics of hatred

PESHAWAR - In a passionate address, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari yesterday accused the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) of fostering a divisive political atmosphere in the country. Speaking at a party rally in Hayatabad Township of Peshawar, Bilawal criticised his rivals for transforming political differences into personal animosity, creating a situation where every household opposes those who challenge their political ideology.
Bilawal emphasised the detrimental effects of this divisiveness on the economy, society, and the future generation. He asserted that traditional politicians sought to return the country to the politics of the 1990s, while he aimed to lead Pakistan into 2024.
Addressing the issues facing the country, Bilawal highlighted an unprecedented economic crisis and the resurgence of terrorism. Despite Pakistan’s success in defeating terrorists with the support of its people and security forces, Bilawal expressed concern about the re-emergence of terrorist threats and societal crisis. The PPP leader outlined his vision to build a modern and powerful state that safeguards the rights of its citizens. He revealed that the party’s election manifesto focuses on addressing three major issues: inflation, poverty, and unemployment, forming a 10-point agenda.
Bilawal pledged to double the income of every household once in power promising an economic revolution to elevate the income of every citizen. Specific commitments included providing 300 units of free electricity to each household, constructing three million houses nationwide with women as owners, regularizing katchi abadis, increasing the Benazir Income Support Programme limit, and introducing schemes to provide loans to women for starting businesses.
Bilawal criticised health card schemes, claiming they were introduced to exploit public funds. He advocated for free health facilities at public-sector hospitals without the need for cards, citing success in Sindh province.