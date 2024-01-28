Sunday, January 28, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Bilawal accuses PML-N, PTI of fostering politics of hatred

Addressing at Peshawar rally, PPP chief asserts traditional politicians want politics of 1990s, while he aims to lead Pakistan into 2024

Bilawal accuses PML-N, PTI of fostering politics of hatred
Our Staff Reporter
January 28, 2024
National, Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

PESHAWAR   -   In a passionate address, Paki­stan People’s Party (PPP) Chair­man Bilawal Bhutto Zardari yester­day accused the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Paki­stan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) of foster­ing a divisive political atmosphere in the country. Speaking at a party rally in Hayatabad Township of Pe­shawar, Bilawal criticised his rivals for transforming political differenc­es into personal animosity, creating a situation where every household opposes those who challenge their political ideology.

Bilawal emphasised the detrimen­tal effects of this divisiveness on the economy, society, and the future generation. He asserted that tradi­tional politicians sought to return the country to the politics of the 1990s, while he aimed to lead Paki­stan into 2024.

Addressing the issues facing the country, Bilawal highlighted an un­precedented economic crisis and the resurgence of terrorism. Despite Pa­kistan’s success in defeating terror­ists with the support of its people and security forces, Bilawal expressed concern about the re-emergence of terrorist threats and societal cri­sis. The PPP leader outlined his vi­sion to build a modern and power­ful state that safeguards the rights of its citizens. He revealed that the par­ty’s election manifesto focuses on addressing three major issues: in­flation, poverty, and unemployment, forming a 10-point agenda.

Nawaz Sharif unveils PML-N’s development-oriented manifesto

Bilawal pledged to double the in­come of every household once in power promising an economic rev­olution to elevate the income of ev­ery citizen. Specific commitments included providing 300 units of free electricity to each household, constructing three million houses nationwide with women as owners, regularizing katchi abadis, increas­ing the Benazir Income Support Programme limit, and introducing schemes to provide loans to wom­en for starting businesses.

Bilawal criticised health card schemes, claiming they were intro­duced to exploit public funds. He advocated for free health facilities at public-sector hospitals without the need for cards, citing success in Sindh province.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1706340830.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024