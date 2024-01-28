Bilawal accuses PML-N, PTI of fostering politics of hatred

PESHAWAR - In a passionate address, Paki­stan People’s Party (PPP) Chair­man Bilawal Bhutto Zardari yester­day accused the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Paki­stan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) of foster­ing a divisive political atmosphere in the country. Speaking at a party rally in Hayatabad Township of Pe­shawar, Bilawal criticised his rivals for transforming political differenc­es into personal animosity, creating a situation where every household opposes those who challenge their political ideology.

Bilawal emphasised the detrimen­tal effects of this divisiveness on the economy, society, and the future generation. He asserted that tradi­tional politicians sought to return the country to the politics of the 1990s, while he aimed to lead Paki­stan into 2024.

Addressing the issues facing the country, Bilawal highlighted an un­precedented economic crisis and the resurgence of terrorism. Despite Pa­kistan’s success in defeating terror­ists with the support of its people and security forces, Bilawal expressed concern about the re-emergence of terrorist threats and societal cri­sis. The PPP leader outlined his vi­sion to build a modern and power­ful state that safeguards the rights of its citizens. He revealed that the par­ty’s election manifesto focuses on addressing three major issues: in­flation, poverty, and unemployment, forming a 10-point agenda.

Bilawal pledged to double the in­come of every household once in power promising an economic rev­olution to elevate the income of ev­ery citizen. Specific commitments included providing 300 units of free electricity to each household, constructing three million houses nationwide with women as owners, regularizing katchi abadis, increas­ing the Benazir Income Support Programme limit, and introducing schemes to provide loans to wom­en for starting businesses.

Bilawal criticised health card schemes, claiming they were intro­duced to exploit public funds. He advocated for free health facilities at public-sector hospitals without the need for cards, citing success in Sindh province.