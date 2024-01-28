Bilawal, Shehbaz hit out at each other over performance

Bilawal accepts Shehbaz challenge, proposes three sites in Sindh.

LAHORE - Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Saturday accepted Pakistan Mus­lim League (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif’s challenge to compare the performance of both the parties in the Sindh and Punjab provinces.

The PPP leader also proposed three locations in Sindh for the visit and debate with ex-prime min­ister Nawaz Sharif. In line with the Western de­mocracies, Bilawal dared PML-N supremo, a day earlier, to debate anywhere before February 8 to provide voters with crucial insights into their plans. While responding to Bilawal, PML-N Pres­ident Shehbaz Sharif Saturday said that it should have been better if the three-time former prime was invited to visit Sindh before the debate.

Addressing a public rally in Rawalpindi, the PML-N president, without naming Bilawal, said: “A political leader and my friend said he want­ed to have a debate with Nawaz Sharif.” “I want to tell them who have a complaint that the lion is not hunting that they will find out on February 8.” In a swift response, Bilawal took to his X han­dle, formerly known as Twitter, and responded to the PML-N stalwart’s taunt, saying: “I am ready for debate and [as well as] inspection.” The PPP chairman invited the PML-N supremo to a debate and suggested three locations — Karachi, Gambat Tehsil of Khairpur District and Tharparkar. He of­fered Nawaz to debate with him in Gambat, where what he claimed hospitals were better than any hospital in the Punjab, adding that the treatment here was absolutely free.