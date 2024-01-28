Bilawal will bring political stability if PPP wins, claims Murad Shah

HYDERABAD - The former Sindh Chief Minis­ter and Pakistan Peoples Party’s leader Syed Murad Ali Shah has said the PPP’s Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will bring stabil­ity to the country if his party wins in general election.

Talking to the media after chairing a meeting of the party’s Hyderabad division leaders here on Saturday, Shah said the PPP was winning support from all the 4 provinces for the upcom­ing elections. “The people who used to say that the PPP has been wiped out should see that one on one electoral battle is under­way between the PPP and the N league in the country,” he assert­ed. He recalled that twice similar situations were faced by the PPP when it’s election symbols were changed but former Prime Minis­ter and PPP’s Chairperson Bena­zir Bhutto through her leadership quality managed the situation.

The former CM said that the Bilawal had shared the PPP’s election manifesto which aimed to boost the economy and sup­port the youth, farmers and labours. He said the political opponents who claim that PPP was no longer popular in Sindh should tell how many candidates had they fielded in the province. He informed that Bilawal would address a large public meet­ing of the PPP in Hyderabad on February 4. He claimed that the planned public meeting would be the largest in the city’s his­tory. He expressed hope that the PPP would win 50 seats of the National Assembly from Sindh.

The PPP’s leaders including Waqar Mehdi, Aajiz Dhamra, Jam Khan Shoro, Syed Ali Nawaz Shah Rizvi, Abdul Jabbar Khan, Waseem Rajput and others were present on the occasion.