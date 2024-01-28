CDA unveils ambitious green initiatives for Islamabad’s eco-friendly future

ISLAMABAD - In a significant step towards en­hancing the environmental sus­tainability of the federal capital, the Capital Development Au­thority (CDA) has announced a groundbreaking series of ini­tiatives aimed at transforming Islamabad into a model city for climate-friendly e-mobility.

The CDA spokesperson, Nau­man Khalid, highlighted key projects, including the imple­mentation of an automated car parking system, the introduc­tion of electric buses, citywide tree-plantation drives, and the establishment of an extensive bicycle route network. These initiatives collectively aim to promote a greener, more sus­tainable transportation system while minimizing the city’s carbon footprint. Speaking to a private news channel, the spokesperson emphasized the strategic measures being taken to combat climate change and reduce carbon emissions. The focal point of these efforts is the imminent launch of over 200 electric buses that are set to revolutionize transportation in Islamabad, providing citi­zens with an eco-friendly alter­native for their daily commute.

The introduction of electric buses not only signifies a shift towards environmentally con­scious travel but also promises to contribute to reduced traf­fic congestion. Additionally, citizens can anticipate the un­veiling of new routes, enhanc­ing connectivity, and further improving the overall climate of the capital. Addressing the cycling project, the spokesper­son outlined an ambitious plan to create a secure and exten­sive citywide bicycle route net­work. This initiative, aimed at promoting safe and accessible cycling throughout Islamabad, offers citizens an equitable and sustainable commuting option.

In a move to address long­standing parking issues in the federal capital, the CDA spokesperson announced a collaboration with banks to introduce an automated car parking system. This in­novative step is expected to streamline parking facilities and enhance the overall urban experience for residents.

Responding to a query about tree planting, the spokesper­son highlighted a collabora­tive effort with universities to launch a mega tree plant­ing drive. This initiative not only aims to increase the city’s green cover but also in­volves citizens, particularly educational institutions, in preserving the natural beauty of Islamabad. The unveiled initiatives represent a holistic approach by the CDA to create a more environmentally con­scious and sustainable urban environment, positioning Is­lamabad as a beacon for green initiatives in the region.