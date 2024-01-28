Sunday, January 28, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

CEO BWMC visits various areas to inspect cleanliness

APP
January 28, 2024
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

BAHAWALPUR  -   Chief Executive Officer Bahawalpur Waste Man­agement Company (BWMC), Muhammad Naeem Akhtar has said that the shopkeepers should per­form their responsibility to manage garbage and not use plastic bags in the city. He gave these in­structions during a visit to Circular Road and Shah­dara Bazar in connection with the “Har Dakhan Ra­khi Koda Daan” campaign. Manager MIS Company Irfan Mehmood, Assistant Manager Operations Tan­veer Minhas, and area supervisors were present. 

The CEO of the company visited various markets of Circular Road, Derawari Gate Bazaar, Medical Stores Market, and different shops in Shhadra. He also re­viewed the garbage collection facilities of the com­pany for the shops. He told the shopkeepers that the company provides daily cleaning services despite the limited resources. It is necessary to understand that cleaning is not only the responsibility of one institution, but it is a collective effort of all. On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa, all shopkeepers are required to keep dustbins in their shops and make sure the use of bags made up of cloth or any other soil-dissolving material so that plastic can be replaced. He said that legal action will be taken against shopkeepers with untidy shops and without dustbins.

Nawaz Sharif unveils PML-N’s development-oriented manifesto

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1706340830.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024