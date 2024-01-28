CEO BWMC visits various areas to inspect cleanliness

BAHAWALPUR - Chief Executive Officer Bahawalpur Waste Man­agement Company (BWMC), Muhammad Naeem Akhtar has said that the shopkeepers should per­form their responsibility to manage garbage and not use plastic bags in the city. He gave these in­structions during a visit to Circular Road and Shah­dara Bazar in connection with the “Har Dakhan Ra­khi Koda Daan” campaign. Manager MIS Company Irfan Mehmood, Assistant Manager Operations Tan­veer Minhas, and area supervisors were present.

The CEO of the company visited various markets of Circular Road, Derawari Gate Bazaar, Medical Stores Market, and different shops in Shhadra. He also re­viewed the garbage collection facilities of the com­pany for the shops. He told the shopkeepers that the company provides daily cleaning services despite the limited resources. It is necessary to understand that cleaning is not only the responsibility of one institution, but it is a collective effort of all. On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa, all shopkeepers are required to keep dustbins in their shops and make sure the use of bags made up of cloth or any other soil-dissolving material so that plastic can be replaced. He said that legal action will be taken against shopkeepers with untidy shops and without dustbins.