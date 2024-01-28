Child labour is a term you might have heard about in news or movies. It refers to a crime where children are forced to work from a very early age. It is like expecting kids to perform responsibilities like working and fending for them­selves. There are certain policies that have put restrictions and limi­tations on children’s work.

The average age for a child to be appropriate to work is considered fifteen years and more. Children falling below this age limit won’t be allowed to indulge in any type of work forcefully. Why is that so? Because child labour takes away the kids’ opportunity to have a normal childhood, a proper edu­cation, and physical and mental well-being. In some countries, it is illegal but still, it’s a far way from being completely eradicated.

“Causes of Child Labour”

Child Labour happens due to a number of reasons. While some of the reasons may be common in some countries, there are some reasons which are specific in par­ticular areas and regions. When we look at what is causing child labour, we will be able to fight it better.

Firstly, it happens in countries that have a lot of poverty and un­employment. When the families won’t have enough earning, they put the children of the family to work so they can have enough money to survive. Similarly, if the adults of the family are unem­ployed, the younger ones have to work in their place.

Moreover, when people do not have access to education, they will ultimately put their children to work. The uneducated only care about a short-term result which is why they put children to work so they can survive their present.

Furthermore, the money-sav­ing attitude of various industries is a major cause of child labour. They hire children because they pay them less for the same work as an adult. As children work more than adults and also at few­er wages, they prefer children. They can easily influence and ma­nipulate them. They only see their profit, and this is why they engage children in factories.

ZOHAIB ASGHAR,

Lahore.