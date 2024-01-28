CJP moves to take up FIA notices to journalists, Youtubers

ISLAMABAD - The Feder­al Investigation Agen­cy’s move to issue notices to prominent journalists and Youtubers for alleged­ly criticizing the Supreme Court, for its January 13 or­der that deprived the PTI of its electoral symbol ‘bat’, prompted Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Esa to take notice of the mat­ter. The Chief Justice fixed a suo moto case of alleged high-handedness of jour­nalists by FIA for tomorrow after taking notice of the joint statement of two rep­resentative bodies of court reporters. Earlier, Press As­sociation of Supreme Court and Islamabad High Court Journalists Association in a meeting expressed their concerns over the decision of the FIA’s Cyber Crime Wing to issue notices to working journalists on the allegation of using deroga­tory remarks on social me­dia against the superior ju­diciary The statement of the two bodies demanded that the journalists should not be harassed through such notices and the same should be withdrawn im­mediately. Islamabad High Court Journalists Associ­ation President Fiaz Mah­mood in a statement on X said that the Chief Jus­tice in a meeting with rep­resentatives of journalists has asked them to put their concerns before the court during the hearing of the case related to journalists’ harassment. Earlier, some notices of the FIA issued to journalists had gone viral on social media. The notices asked the accused to appear before the agency on Jan­uary 30 and 31 for further investigation. Some of the journalists only got to know about the notices through social media and did not receive these through for­mal mail. On January 16, the caretaker federal gov­ernment had constituted a high-level joint investiga­tion team (JIT), headed by additional director general of the Cyber Crime Wing, to ascertain facts behind the malicious social me­dia campaign against SC judges.