CJP moves to take up FIA notices to journalists, Youtubers

ISLAMABAD - The Federal Investigation Agency’s move to issue notices to prominent journalists and Youtubers for allegedly criticizing the Supreme Court, for its January 13 order that deprived the PTI of its electoral symbol ‘bat’, prompted Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Esa to take notice of the matter. The Chief Justice fixed a suo moto case of alleged high-handedness of journalists by FIA for tomorrow after taking notice of the joint statement of two representative bodies of court reporters. Earlier, Press Association of Supreme Court and Islamabad High Court Journalists Association in a meeting expressed their concerns over the decision of the FIA’s Cyber Crime Wing to issue notices to working journalists on the allegation of using derogatory remarks on social media against the superior judiciary The statement of the two bodies demanded that the journalists should not be harassed through such notices and the same should be withdrawn immediately. Islamabad High Court Journalists Association President Fiaz Mahmood in a statement on X said that the Chief Justice in a meeting with representatives of journalists has asked them to put their concerns before the court during the hearing of the case related to journalists’ harassment. Earlier, some notices of the FIA issued to journalists had gone viral on social media. The notices asked the accused to appear before the agency on January 30 and 31 for further investigation. Some of the journalists only got to know about the notices through social media and did not receive these through formal mail. On January 16, the caretaker federal government had constituted a high-level joint investigation team (JIT), headed by additional director general of the Cyber Crime Wing, to ascertain facts behind the malicious social media campaign against SC judges.