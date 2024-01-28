Sunday, January 28, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

CTD arrests terrorist of banned outfit in Jamshoro

Agencies
January 28, 2024
Regional, Gwader, Quetta, Newspaper

JAMSHORO   -   The Counter Terrorism Depart­ment (CTD) Hyderabad on Saturday arrested terrorist of a banned organization from Jamshoro. As per details, CTD has foiled a terrorist attack in Jamshoro ahead of the general election 2024. The operation was conducted by the CTD Hy­derabad, arrested the terrorist and recovered 600 kg explo­sives, a detonator, anti-state pamphlets, and banners from the possession of the arrested terrorist. The CTD officials stated that the terrorist had planned to carry out terror at­tack on the polling day of elec­tion 2024. Earlier, the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) claimed to have apprehended two terrorists of the banned organization Daesh from Pe­shawar. The SSP operations CTD, Najam Husnain Liaquat, during the presser, claimed that the arrested terrorists were planning to target the leader of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) Fazlur Rahman and Awami National Party (ANP) leader Aimal Wali Khan. The SSP further revealed that the suicide bomber was iden­tified as Adil, who allegedly took his training from the Pak­tia province of Afghanistan.

Bilawal, Shehbaz hit out at each other over performance

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1706340830.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024