CTD arrests terrorist of banned outfit in Jamshoro

JAMSHORO - The Counter Terrorism Depart­ment (CTD) Hyderabad on Saturday arrested terrorist of a banned organization from Jamshoro. As per details, CTD has foiled a terrorist attack in Jamshoro ahead of the general election 2024. The operation was conducted by the CTD Hy­derabad, arrested the terrorist and recovered 600 kg explo­sives, a detonator, anti-state pamphlets, and banners from the possession of the arrested terrorist. The CTD officials stated that the terrorist had planned to carry out terror at­tack on the polling day of elec­tion 2024. Earlier, the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) claimed to have apprehended two terrorists of the banned organization Daesh from Pe­shawar. The SSP operations CTD, Najam Husnain Liaquat, during the presser, claimed that the arrested terrorists were planning to target the leader of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) Fazlur Rahman and Awami National Party (ANP) leader Aimal Wali Khan. The SSP further revealed that the suicide bomber was iden­tified as Adil, who allegedly took his training from the Pak­tia province of Afghanistan.