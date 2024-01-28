Dacoit in police custody injured during police encounter

MULTAN - A dacoit in police cus­tody was injured with the firing of own accomplices during police encounter near Basti Mong Wadh Qadirpur Raan police sta­tion here Saturday. Ac­cording to the spokesper­son for police, police was bringing back an accused Shafqat s/o Ghulam Hus­sain who was involved in murder of a citizen Ram­zan after recovery. Mean­while, three unknown ac­complices opened fire on police team to get their compliance released from police custody. In retalia­tion, the accused injured with the firing of own ac­complices when he tried to go to his accomplices. Upon receiving the infor­mation, SHO Qadirpur Raan reached the spot along with police contin­gent. The armed outlaws managed to escape by taking advantage of dark­ness. The police cordoned off the area for the arrest of the dacoits and injured accused was shifted to hospital for treatment. The injured accused Shafqat who was under custody in a murder case of a 30-year-old Ramzan, the only son of an elderly woman three months ago.