Debate challenge continues: Bilawal says 'yes' as Shehbaz talks about Sindh affairs

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the chairman of Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP), has accepted the "counter challenge" posed by Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif.

Bilawal again expressed his readiness for a debate and extended an invitation to PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif to determine the time and venue for an inspection of Sindh and PPP's performance.

The PPP chairman criticised Nawaz and his party's performance, pointing out that despite being a three-time premier, he never visited Gambat even once.

Bilawal emphasised that the infrastructure in Tharparkar surpasses that of Cholistan, and he invited Nawaz to witness the development in Sindh with his own eyes.

Bilawal boasted about the PPP government's performance in Sindh while criticizing PML-N's track record in Punjab. He highlighted the superiority of hospitals in Gambat - a town in Khairpur district - over those in Punjab, emphasising that medical treatment is provided free of charge.

He defended the Thar Coal Power Project, stating that they not only supplied electricity to Karachi but also to Faisalabad.

Bilawal challenged Nawaz to engage in a discussion outside Karachi's NICVD, where over 84,000 people from Punjab were treated last year. This, according to Bilawal, served as evidence that Punjab's hospitals lacked comparable facilities.

Earlier, Shehbaz, during his address in Rawalpindi, responsded to Bilawal's initial challenge, saying the PPP chiarman should have not only hold a debate but also invited the PML-N supremo to examine the state of affairs in Sindh to assess the PPP's performance.

Shehbaz asserted that the debate and comparison would reveal which party's performance was superior in the province, with Nawaz leading the charge for his development projects in Punjab.

As the February 8 polls approach, both leaders of the leading parties are engaged in heated exchanges, setting the stage for a closely watched political showdown.