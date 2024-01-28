DG Health, DHOs offices to establish control rooms for general elections

KARACHI - The Di­rector General Health Ser­vices Sindh has decided to establish control rooms at DG Health office and in all District Health Officer’s of­fices in 29 districts of Sindh from February 5-9, 2024 for General Elections to be held on Feb 08. According to letter issues by the DG Health office, a ventral con­trol room will be set up at DG Health office at Hyder­abad with Deputy Director General (M&E) Dr Shorab Khan Hisbani, mobile num­ber 03003058082 and As­sistant (M&E), mobile num­ber 03314216070 as focal persons for coordination. All DHOs of 29 districts of Sindh including seven dis­tricts of Karachi division, have been directed to es­tablish such control rooms with nominations of the fo­cal persons within two days.