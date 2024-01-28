Sunday, January 28, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

DG Health, DHOs offices to establish control rooms for general elections

APP
January 28, 2024
Regional, Karachi, Newspaper

KARACHI   -   The Di­rector General Health Ser­vices Sindh has decided to establish control rooms at DG Health office and in all District Health Officer’s of­fices in 29 districts of Sindh from February 5-9, 2024 for General Elections to be held on Feb 08. According to letter issues by the DG Health office, a ventral con­trol room will be set up at DG Health office at Hyder­abad with Deputy Director General (M&E) Dr Shorab Khan Hisbani, mobile num­ber 03003058082 and As­sistant (M&E), mobile num­ber 03314216070 as focal persons for coordination. All DHOs of 29 districts of Sindh including seven dis­tricts of Karachi division, have been directed to es­tablish such control rooms with nominations of the fo­cal persons within two days.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1706340830.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024