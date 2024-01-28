Sunday, January 28, 2024
DPO takes measures to enhance security amidst threats

January 28, 2024
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

Dera ismail khan  -   District Police Officer (DPO) Dera Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani visited Police Station Kirri Khasor on Saturday to assess the overall security situation. During the inspection, the district police chief reviewed the security arrangements in place, taking into consideration recent threats and incidents, as conveyed by a police spokesperson.

DPO Qaisrani issued directives for further improvement in security measures at the police station and check post within the Kirri Khasor Police station’s jurisdiction. He emphasized the importance of the safety of both on-duty personnel and citizens, urging precautionary measures. The officers and personnel were instructed to maintain a close watch on suspicious individuals and utilize all available resources to uphold law and order in the area.

