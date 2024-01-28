ECP announces 90,675 polling stations nationwide for 128 million voters

ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has unveiled the final polling scheme for the upcoming February 8 elections, including a total of 90,675 polling stations with 276,402 polling booths catering to over 128 million voters nationwide. The polling scheme for 266 National Assembly constituencies has been unveiled, covering 45 constituencies in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 3 in Islamabad, and including 141 constituencies in Punjab, 61 in Sindh, and 16 in Balochistan. The arrangement specifies the distribution of polling stations in each province and the federal capital, categorizing them as regular, sensitive, or highly sensitive based on security conditions and electoral violence history. According to the plan, the general elections will have 50,944 polling stations in Punjab, 19,006 in Sindh, 15,697 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and 5,028 in Balochistan. For efficient management of the polling process, the ECP aims to deploy 526,123 polling officers in Punjab, 264,000 in Sindh, 166,000 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 50,491 in Balochistan, and 8,704 in Islamabad.
Meanwhile, in a major development, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has declared that the ‘8300’ SMS service will be provided free of charge starting from tomorrow (Monday). This announcement was made by ECP’s Spokesperson, Syed Nadeem Hyder, Additional Director General Nighat Sadique, and the Project Director of the Project Management Unit during their appearance on Radio Pakistan. According to ECP officials, voters can now easily access details about their constituencies and polling stations by simply sending their computerised identity card numbers to ‘8300’. It was reiterated that voters must bring their computerized national identity cards (CNICs) to the polling stations for voting. Notably, even expired CNICs or tokens issued for new CNICs will be deemed valid for casting votes. To ensure the fairness and transparency of the electoral process, ECP has implemented a robust technological mechanism. Additional Director General Nighat Sadique emphasized the presence of a substantial number of international observers who have been invited to monitor the elections, underscoring the commitment to a fair and unbiased electoral process. ECP’s Spokesperson, Syed Nadeem Hyder, highlighted a crucial provision in the Election Act that mandates a specific time limit for the completion of election results. Presiding officers are obligated to submit the election results to the Election Commission by 2 a.m. Any delays will be thoroughly scrutinized and reported by the returning officer. Emphasizing the importance of a swift process, Hyder stated that election results must be finalized by 10 a.m. the following day. As the nation gears up for the upcoming general elections, these measures are designed to enhance accessibility and transparency, ensuring a smooth and efficient electoral experience for voters.
Meanwhile, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) yesterday claimed to have successfully conducted a mock exercise of the Election Management System (EMS) on an experimental basis. The electoral watchdog in this election will use EMS system in the general elections, as in the last general polls the collapse of RTS had created a controversy over the transparency of the elections. According to the ECP spokesman, the presiding officers, on a whole, have managed to deliver results satisfactorily. The connectivity challenges at certain points during the exercise caused minor issues in transmitting results to some presiding officers. “These challenges are being promptly addressed,” the spokesperson claimed. A comprehensive trial was initiated, involving the participation of Returning Officers’ offices at 859 locations nationwide, he said adding this comprehensive test encompassed Fiber/DSL connectivity, EMS app log-in, usage, and the steps for results transmission and editing. It effectively accomplished the transmission of results by Presiding Officers and the compilation of results by Returning Officers through EMS. It’s noteworthy that the primary goal of EMS is to compile and tabulate results at the RO level.
Throughout this exercise, all ROs completed the compilation and tabulation of results without encountering any issues. If a presiding officer encounters difficulty in transmitting results to the RO via mobile phone, they are instructed to personally deliver the election results to the RO’s office. The ECP delegated the powers of a first-class magistrate to District Returning Officers (DROs) and Returning Officers (ROs) to ensure the seamless execution of the general elections 2024. According to the ECP notification, magisterial powers were conferred upon District Returning Officers (DROs) and Returning Officers (ROs) in accordance with the Section 193 of the Election Act 2017.