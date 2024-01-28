ECP announces 90,675 polling stations nationwide for 128 million voters

ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has unveiled the final polling scheme for the upcoming February 8 elections, including a total of 90,675 polling stations with 276,402 polling booths catering to over 128 million voters nationwide. The polling scheme for 266 National Assembly constitu­encies has been unveiled, covering 45 constituencies in Khyber Pakhtunkh­wa, 3 in Islamabad, and including 141 constituencies in Punjab, 61 in Sindh, and 16 in Balochistan. The arrange­ment specifies the distribution of polling stations in each province and the federal capital, categorizing them as regular, sensitive, or highly sensi­tive based on security conditions and electoral violence history. According to the plan, the general elections will have 50,944 polling stations in Pun­jab, 19,006 in Sindh, 15,697 in Khy­ber Pakhtunkhwa, and 5,028 in Balo­chistan. For efficient management of the polling process, the ECP aims to deploy 526,123 polling officers in Punjab, 264,000 in Sindh, 166,000 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 50,491 in Balo­chistan, and 8,704 in Islamabad.

Meanwhile, in a major develop­ment, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has declared that the ‘8300’ SMS service will be provided free of charge starting from tomor­row (Monday). This announcement was made by ECP’s Spokesperson, Syed Nadeem Hyder, Additional Di­rector General Nighat Sadique, and the Project Director of the Project Management Unit during their ap­pearance on Radio Pakistan. Ac­cording to ECP officials, voters can now easily access details about their constituencies and polling stations by simply sending their computer­ised identity card numbers to ‘8300’. It was reiterated that voters must bring their computerized national identity cards (CNICs) to the polling stations for voting. Notably, even ex­pired CNICs or tokens issued for new CNICs will be deemed valid for cast­ing votes. To ensure the fairness and transparency of the electoral pro­cess, ECP has implemented a robust technological mechanism. Additional Director General Nighat Sadique em­phasized the presence of a substan­tial number of international observ­ers who have been invited to monitor the elections, underscoring the com­mitment to a fair and unbiased elec­toral process. ECP’s Spokesperson, Syed Nadeem Hyder, highlighted a crucial provision in the Election Act that mandates a specific time limit for the completion of election re­sults. Presiding officers are obligated to submit the election results to the Election Commission by 2 a.m. Any delays will be thoroughly scrutinized and reported by the returning of­ficer. Emphasizing the importance of a swift process, Hyder stated that election results must be finalized by 10 a.m. the following day. As the na­tion gears up for the upcoming general elections, these measures are designed to enhance accessibility and transpar­ency, ensuring a smooth and efficient electoral experience for voters.

Meanwhile, the Election Commis­sion of Pakistan (ECP) yesterday claimed to have successfully con­ducted a mock exercise of the Elec­tion Management System (EMS) on an experimental basis. The electoral watchdog in this election will use EMS system in the general elections, as in the last general polls the collapse of RTS had created a controversy over the transparency of the elections. Ac­cording to the ECP spokesman, the presiding officers, on a whole, have managed to deliver results satisfac­torily. The connectivity challenges at certain points during the exercise caused minor issues in transmitting results to some presiding officers. “These challenges are being prompt­ly addressed,” the spokesperson claimed. A comprehensive trial was initiated, involving the participation of Returning Officers’ offices at 859 locations nationwide, he said add­ing this comprehensive test encom­passed Fiber/DSL connectivity, EMS app log-in, usage, and the steps for results transmission and editing. It effectively accomplished the trans­mission of results by Presiding Of­ficers and the compilation of results by Returning Officers through EMS. It’s noteworthy that the primary goal of EMS is to compile and tabulate re­sults at the RO level.

Throughout this exercise, all ROs completed the compilation and tabu­lation of results without encounter­ing any issues. If a presiding officer encounters difficulty in transmitting results to the RO via mobile phone, they are instructed to personally de­liver the election results to the RO’s office. The ECP delegated the powers of a first-class magistrate to District Returning Officers (DROs) and Re­turning Officers (ROs) to ensure the seamless execution of the general elections 2024. According to the ECP notification, magisterial powers were conferred upon District Returning Of­ficers (DROs) and Returning Officers (ROs) in accordance with the Section 193 of the Election Act 2017.