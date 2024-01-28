Elderly woman’s body recovered

SIALKOT - The body of an elderly woman was recovered from a canal near Dhaley-Wali area of Head­marala police station.

According to details, the body of 75-year-old woman, Sharifan Bibi, was recovered from Canal Marala-Ravi Link near Kisana Marriage Hall in the jurisdic­tion of Headmarala police sta­tion. SHO Kashif Ali Butt said an identity card was found in the woman’s clothes through which she was identified as a resident of Dheira Sandha. Rescue-1122 shifted the body to a hospital.

COUPLE INJURED IN GAS FIRE INCIDENT

A couple sustained burn inju­ries in a gas fire incident in the area of Millat Town police sta­tion. Rescue-1122 spokesman said on Saturday a couple had lighted a gas heater in their house situated at Millat Road near Gamanwala Chowk but the gas pipe caught fire due to gas leakage. As a result, the couple including Akmal (28) and his wife Saba (26) received burn injuries and Rescue 1122 shift­ed them to Allied Hospital after providing first aid, he added.