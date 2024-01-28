Elderly woman’s body recovered

SIALKOT - The body of an elderly woman was recovered from a canal near Dhaley-Wali area of Headmarala police station.
According to details, the body of 75-year-old woman, Sharifan Bibi, was recovered from Canal Marala-Ravi Link near Kisana Marriage Hall in the jurisdiction of Headmarala police station. SHO Kashif Ali Butt said an identity card was found in the woman’s clothes through which she was identified as a resident of Dheira Sandha. Rescue-1122 shifted the body to a hospital.
COUPLE INJURED IN GAS FIRE INCIDENT
A couple sustained burn injuries in a gas fire incident in the area of Millat Town police station. Rescue-1122 spokesman said on Saturday a couple had lighted a gas heater in their house situated at Millat Road near Gamanwala Chowk but the gas pipe caught fire due to gas leakage. As a result, the couple including Akmal (28) and his wife Saba (26) received burn injuries and Rescue 1122 shifted them to Allied Hospital after providing first aid, he added.