Energy ministry to organise national-level career expo

ISLAMABAD - The Ministry of Energy (Pe­troleum Division), in collabo­ration with prominent oil, gas, and mineral companies, is set to organize a national-level career expo scheduled for January 31 and February 1. Themed “Fuelling Futures,” the Career Expo 2024 aimed to foster awareness and bridge the gap between stu­dents and companies in the oil, gas, and mineral sectors. The expo will provide a plat­form for meaningful interac­tions and access to career de­velopment resources.

Senior management and Human Resource representa­tives from leading companies will be present, offering at­tending undergraduates and graduates a unique oppor­tunity to explore exciting ca­reer prospects in the energy and mineral sector. Minister for Energy Muhammad Ali expressed high expectations for the upcoming event, high­lighting its reflection of the government’s commitment to talent development and in­novation in the workforce.

He said that investing in youth and skills development is crucial for the future en­ergy roadmap, enabling the harnessing of the true poten­tial of young engineers, sub­ject specialists, and experts.

Muhammad Ali encour­aged students to seize the opportunity to network with leading companies, explore diverse sectors, and gain in­sights from professionals at the forefront of their field.