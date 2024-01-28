Sunday, January 28, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Energy ministry to organise national-level career expo

APP
January 28, 2024
Business, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -  The Ministry of Energy (Pe­troleum Division), in collabo­ration with prominent oil, gas, and mineral companies, is set to organize a national-level career expo scheduled for January 31 and February 1. Themed “Fuelling Futures,” the Career Expo 2024 aimed to foster awareness and bridge the gap between stu­dents and companies in the oil, gas, and mineral sectors. The expo will provide a plat­form for meaningful interac­tions and access to career de­velopment resources.

Senior management and Human Resource representa­tives from leading companies will be present, offering at­tending undergraduates and graduates a unique oppor­tunity to explore exciting ca­reer prospects in the energy and mineral sector. Minister for Energy Muhammad Ali expressed high expectations for the upcoming event, high­lighting its reflection of the government’s commitment to talent development and in­novation in the workforce.

Nawaz Sharif unveils PML-N’s development-oriented manifesto

He said that investing in youth and skills development is crucial for the future en­ergy roadmap, enabling the harnessing of the true poten­tial of young engineers, sub­ject specialists, and experts.

Muhammad Ali encour­aged students to seize the opportunity to network with leading companies, explore diverse sectors, and gain in­sights from professionals at the forefront of their field.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1706340830.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024