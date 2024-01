FAISALABAD - Ag­riculture experts have advised growers to avoid using urea fertiliser for their wheat crops as it would cause severe finan­cial loss. Dr Syed Samina Tahira, Associate Profes­sor Institute of Agricul­ture Extension, University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF), said that Punjab had witnessed healthy wheat crops up till now due to use of phosphorus fertilisers.