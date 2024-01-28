FBR to collect revenue of over Rs9.4tr during current FY: Dr Shamshad

ISLAMABAD - The International Customs Day (2024) was celebrated in a ceremony held at the Old Custom House build­ing in Karachi. Dr. Shamshad Akhtar, Federal Minister for Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs, graced the oc­casion as the chief guest which was also attended by diplomats, civil ser­vants, senior officers of the military and civil armed forces, business pro­fessionals and media representatives.

The ceremony commenced with guard of honor presented to the chief guest by a well dressed contingent of Preventive officers and sepoys of the Collectorate. Addressing the gather­ing, Dr Shamsad Akhtar called upon all stakeholders to work together for secur­ing the international trade supply chain. She expressed optimism that the Feder­al Board of Revenue will collect revenue of more than 9.4 trillion rupees during the current financial year. she said that reform process based on consulta­tion has also been initiated in FBR. She highlighted the importance of Customs in cross-border trade. She also empha­sized the importance of the Single Win­dow activity in Customs operations.

Earlier, the Member Customs Op­erations, Dr. Fareed Iqbal Qureshi re­iterated the need for new initiatives to keep abreast of the evolving role of Pakistan Customs for safeguarding the economic frontiers and ensuring all possible facilitation for legitimate trade. In his welcome note, Collec­tor of Customs Enforcement Karachi highlighted the need for inter-agency cooperation to tackle impediments be­ing faced by Customs on the Appraise­ment as well as Enforcement side.

The finance minister also distrib­uted certificates of merit issued by the World Customs Organization (WCO) for officers rendering exceptional ser­vices in discharge of their duties. In line with the theme this year, Pakistan Customs also recognized other entities and law enforcement agencies for their cooperation in achieving its goals.

Like every year, the World Customs Organization also dedicated this year for a special cause. The year 2024 was dedicated to the theme of “Customs Engaging Traditional and New Part­ners with Purpose” by the Organiza­tion which aptly captures the need for cooperation with other entities for effective service delivery by Customs.