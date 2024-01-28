FIA registers 155 inquiries, issues notices to 65 people over anti-judiciary campaign

ISLAMABAD - The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Saturday swung into action as it has formally registered 115 in­quiries and issued notices to 65 persons for spread­ing false information about the chief justice of Pakistan (CJP) and the state institu­tion. According to reports, notices have also been is­sued to 47 vloggers and TV talk shows’ hosts. In this connection, first two hear­ings will be held on January 30 and January 31. The re­cent steps show that the Au­thority is taking the matter seriously. Drawing atten­tion towards what he called an organized and malicious campaign against the Su­preme Court judges being run on social media, from within the country as well as abroad, Caretaker Infor­mation Minister Murtaza Solangi on Monday showed the resolve that he would not spare a single person involved in it. Addressing a press conference, Sol­angi had said that although courts’ verdicts were a public property, neither the constitution nor the law al­lowed such a defamation campaign. On January 17, the caretaker government had formed a five-member joint investigation team (JIT) to “ascertain facts behind a malicious social media campaign” against Supreme Court judges.