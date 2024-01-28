Sunday, January 28, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

FIA registers 155 inquiries, issues notices to 65 people over anti-judiciary campaign

FIA registers 155 inquiries, issues notices to 65 people over anti-judiciary campaign
Agencies
January 28, 2024
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -  The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Saturday swung into action as it has formally registered 115 in­quiries and issued notices to 65 persons for spread­ing false information about the chief justice of Pakistan (CJP) and the state institu­tion. According to reports, notices have also been is­sued to 47 vloggers and TV talk shows’ hosts. In this connection, first two hear­ings will be held on January 30 and January 31. The re­cent steps show that the Au­thority is taking the matter seriously. Drawing atten­tion towards what he called an organized and malicious campaign against the Su­preme Court judges being run on social media, from within the country as well as abroad, Caretaker Infor­mation Minister Murtaza Solangi on Monday showed the resolve that he would not spare a single person involved in it. Addressing a press conference, Sol­angi had said that although courts’ verdicts were a public property, neither the constitution nor the law al­lowed such a defamation campaign. On January 17, the caretaker government had formed a five-member joint investigation team (JIT) to “ascertain facts behind a malicious social media campaign” against Supreme Court judges.

Nawaz Sharif unveils PML-N’s development-oriented manifesto

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1706340830.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024