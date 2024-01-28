Sunday, January 28, 2024
Film director Zia Sarhadi remembered on his 29th death

Agencies
January 28, 2024
Lifestyle & Entertainment, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -   Renowned film director and screenwriter Zia Sarhadi was remembered on the occasion of his 29th death anniversary on Saturday. Born in 1914 in Peshawar his real name was Fazl-e-Qadir Sethi whose career spanned what is widely considered the Golden Age of the sub-continent film industry. As a director, he was best known for his films Humlog (1951), Footpath (1953) and Tahguzar ( 1960). As a screenplay writer, his famous films include Ladies Only, Elan, Beti, and Lakhon Men Aik. Described as an”unaffiliated Marxist”, his films were known for dealing with social issues of the period. His film Footpath, for instance, dealt with issues of moral guilt in the 1950s in India. He died on January 27, 1997 in Karachi. He was the father of renowned television actor Khayyam Sarhadi and grandfather of actress Zhalay Sarhadi.

Agencies

